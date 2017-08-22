Interview of Dimman and Review of Dimman's EP 'Guide My Fury'

Dimman - Guide My Fury

Dimman is a Finnish melodic death metal band which comes from a small municipality named Teuva. They combine many styles together, including melodic death metal, djent and progressive metal. The first demo and the single were good steps forward but 'Guide My Fury' is the first record where the band sounds like they had always wanted since the first rehearsals. EP is recorded, mixed & mastered by Santeri Peltomäki (Entropy Studio Finland)

1. How did you came up with the name 'Dimman' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

The name does not really have a bigger purpose, but we wanted a short and concise name that would easily be memorized. Dimman means fog in Swedish and since we live in almost Swedish-speaking area, it was natural to borrow a little from our western neighbor.

2. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

The members have learned to play together and Dimman has always been the main project. Three of our members have other projects, but they are not of the same genre and a little less technical. However, new projects are open as they often enrich the musical viewpoint and prevent it from being fragmented into certain procedures.

3. I can see you perform live as well, do you consider that as an important part of your career?

Live performance is important. We try to play live as much as possible and accurately so that the songs sound just as good as on the record. We enjoy playing on the stage and in general together. You can definitely see the smiling faces on the stage.

4. Not everyone releases CD/LP or other type of physical releases nowadays. what do you think about them in general and which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?

CDs and vinyls are an important part of the music industry, but of course the streaming services like Spotify are really handy. Within the band we favor both. It's great to have a physical release from the band / artist you like, but it's also great to listen to music through streaming service, for example on a jog. Anyhow, we are now also publishing physical CDs.

5. Is there any future plans you'd like to talk about, traditional music videos maybe or something else?

The intention is to continue composing, playing and band activity with an active touch. Next, we may plan to do a full-length record, but you never know how things are progressing. We already have some new songs. For example, our single 'Pitch-Black Morning' is three years old song, which is a huge time period considering the age of the band and its members. A good music video would be great to do, but many things have to be considered from a financial point of view. We try to invest in the quality of recordings in the best possible way, the rest are good bonus.

The official lyric video "Pitch-Black Morning" By a Finnish Melodic Death Metal band Dimman. The Track is taken from the upcoming EP "Guide My Fury" that is released August 25th 2017 By Inverse Records. Members:

Valtteri Halkola – vocals

Jaakko Yli-Sorvari – lead guitar

Mikael Haapala – rhythm guitar

Elias Halkola – bass

6. Have you planned any cover songs, any idea what would it/they be?

I don’t think we are going to do cover songs. Of course, there are a lot of good songs that we enjoy listening, but they need to have a catch to be special enough for us to cover. If, for example, a metal band does cover songs of Slayer or Metallica, it is often a bit stupid. But never say never!

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

Good interview questions, thank you! Guide My Fury will be released on August 25th. On the gigs, we play all the tracks from the EP, so you can also check us out live!

(Interviewee Jaakko Yli-Sorvari)

Dimman - Guide My Fury (EP cover)

So thank you for the interview, it was my pleasure.

I have been listening to the whole EP 'Guide My Fury' for sometime now and I must say that it is really well balanced and well made release that I have been enjoying a lot. Besides the 'Pitch-Black Morning' that you see above as YouTube video I find that the other songs on this EP are really good as well. I don't ever feel like skipping any of the tracks at all.

The EP cover artwork by the way which looks really nice is painted by Elias Halkola the bassist of the band.

