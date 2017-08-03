Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 836 Seeds: 10681 Comments: 24455 Since: Apr 2010

Hubble Telescope Detects Stratosphere on Huge Alien Planet

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 5:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This artist's illustration shows the "hot Jupiter" exoplanet WASP-121b, which presents the best evidence yet of a stratosphere on an exoplanet.

Credit: Engine House VFX, At-Bristol Science Centre, University of Exeter

A huge, superhot alien planet has a stratrosphere, like Earth does, a new study suggests. 

"This result is exciting because it shows that a common trait of most of the atmospheres in our solar system — a warm stratosphere — also can be found in exoplanet atmospheres," study co-author Mark Marley, of NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, said in a statement.

"We can now compare processes in exoplanet atmospheres with the same processes that happen under different sets of conditions in our own solar system," Marley added. [Gallery: The Strangest Alien Planets

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor