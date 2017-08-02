The Interview of Heroes Don't Ask Why and EP Review

Heroes Don't Ask Why

Heroes Don't Ask Why (HDAW) is a four-piece Finnish Rock Band located in western coast of Finland in a town called Kokkola.

Band Members:

Jussi Pajunpää - vocals, guitar

Matias Kaunisvesi - guitar

Jussi Kivioja - bass, bgv

Kimmo Puhakka - drums

1. How did you came up with the name 'Heroes Don't Ask Why' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share? Also would you mind telling a little bit about this band of yours?

Thank you's from the band's name belongs to the band's original drummer Joachim Kiviniemi. He was planning a band with that name on the early 2000's, but luckily that band never became reality. He then suggested it to us and we remember it sounded good and felt right right from the start. 'Heroes don't ask why', that is exactly what we think about while making music.

This band started in year 2015 as Kiviniemi suggested to Jussi Pajunpää (Guitar,Vocals) that we should start a band that Rock 'n' Rolls big time. Then Jussi Pajunpää (vocals, guitar) asked me (Jussi Kivioja - bass, bgv) in as Bass player and knowing fully well that he is very good guitar player and talented song writer I was right on board. Matias Kaunisvesi (guitar) hop on board at that time as well. Kiviniemi left the band soon before the end of the year 2015, and then we needed to find a drummer to continue the battle which we found in Kimmo Puhakka at the spring of 2016.

We would describe our music as 'Divorcemetal with rock attitude'. We don't want to categorize ourselves in any specific box. You can hear from our songs that there's rock and metal knocking their heads together which gives birth to this exact material.

2. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

Me (Jussi Kivioja) and Kimmo have been mostly active at coverbands before this. Jussi Pajunpää had a band called VIP before and they made several albums together. Matias Kaunisvesi haven't been active musician professionally before this band.

I have a totally different project going on at the side called 'Tom Colt and the salooners'. It is a western country-rock style project, it's very interesting and you should check that as well if you're into that type of thing. :) You can find info about it at Instagram: @tomcoltmusic and at Facebook: tom colt & the salooners.

I don't know that much about the future but right now we concentrate in taking 'Heroes' as far as humanly possible.

3. I can see you perform live also, do you consider that as an important part of your career?

'live is where we want to live'. I would say that live shows are the reason we do this. I can't imagine a better feeling as an artist than a live performance with the crowd hooked in a feeling with the band playing great music :) We wan't to do as much gigs as possible.

Our very first live show ever. Facebook.com/HeroesDontAskWhy

4. You're still publishing physical CD's as well which is cool, which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?

I would say that an physical record is always a thing of it's own. It gives certain personality to music with cover art and all. But nowadays one must do digital releases as a rule because that's where the great audience and listeners are.

5. Is there any future plans you'd like to talk about, music videos maybe or something else besides the future album release?

We are planning on music video from the future album. We shall see what we come up with relating to that. We keep our YouTube channel active with various training sessions videos and other stuff. We are surely posting video diary's daily from the recording studio and other treats. Other than that our plan is to make more good songs and great gigs!

6. Have you planned any cover songs, any idea what would be your choice?

There was a time when we considered the possibility to include cover songs to our set. But then we decided to stick with our own songs. If we decide to do covers in the future I think that we'd take them from a completely different genre and make them our own. Like turning a Backstreet boys song into rock/metal version a la Heroes Don't Ask Why!

Seen it all

Heroes Don´t Ask Why

2016 Words By Jussi Pajunpää

Music By Jussi Pajunpää & Matias Kaunisvesi

Arranged by HDAW Taken from Heroes Don´t Ask Why EP

Release date: 9.12.2016 Order debut self-titled EP from:

Facebook.com/hdawband

Cover Art: Terje Tiilikka

So from above you'll find and most likely have already seen the songs number one and two of the EP embedded starting from the track one 'Seen It All' and ending to the song number two 'Heroes'. I must say that I was really happy to hear the whole EP as it is really good. I could totally imagine this bands songs playing on some of the major radio channels as a heavier material. I also included one live video from their first gig ever in which they play the ending song of the EP titled 'Goodbye'.

The whole EP can be heard also in Soundcloud as well but regardless of your choice about where to listen to it. I strongly recommend that you do as it is totally worth the trouble.I took the liberty to copy & paste this following text from their Soundcloud to give better idea about the band:

Heroes Don’t Ask Why is a Finnish metal band formed in 2015. In the spring 2016 line-up was finished in its current form with a drummer Kimmo Puhakka taking his place behind the drum kit. The music that followed was melodic divorce metal with a rock attitude. All things advanced rapidly and first self-titled six song album was released in December 2016.Twin-guitar attack by cousins Jussi Pajunpää and Matias Kaunisvesi is both aggressive and in the next moment, mellow melancholic bluesy flow of notes. There’s a clear hint of a Scandinavian metal roots but with added quest for a tender guitar work. Solid rock sound is completed with bass player Jussi Kivioja, who follows the path of his hero: Lemmy Kilmister.Album was recorded,mixed & mastered at watercastle studio in Punkalaidun Finland durin 2016 by Arttu SarvanneThe cover arts designed by Terje Tiilikka Finland.The album was released on 9.12.2016We are planning to do the next 6-12 song album maybe next year spring 2018.