Half of our bodies' atoms are from a galaxy far, far away | MNN - Mother Nature Network

Scientists think they've found the oldest immigrant story of all time.

We all have stars in our eyes. And in our hearts, our fingers … right down to our toes.

And we all may have come from a galaxy far, far away.

A groundbreaking new study suggests that half the atoms that make up the human body literally sailed here from beyond the Milky Way.

These atoms, researchers at Northwestern University say, were violently vented into space from exploding stars, or supernovae, in other corners of the universe. Hurtling at astounding velocities, they may have escaped the gravitational clutches of their own galaxy.

Could these atoms have made the journey from countless years away to our neck of the universe?

The answer may be blowing in the galactic wind.