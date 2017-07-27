The Interview of Nighon and Review of 'The Somme'

Nighon 2017! Photographers: Kasper Dalkarl, Stephanie Blomqvist, David Viklund. Assistant: Asif Hossain.

The metal band Nighon was formed in 2008, in Pietarsaari, Finland. The sound has evolved into an unique blend of symphonic movie music and industrial metal. Nighon released its first record 'Cor Oblivionis' in 2014 on Univocal Music and their first music video 'Ex Tenebris Lux' the same year. The band has gigged with bands like myGRAIN, Magenta Harvest, Finntroll, Kill The Kong and Arkentype.

Nighon has now released their second album 'The Somme' which was released through Inverse Records this spring, world wide. The record was recorded in Soundspiral Audio and Nighon's home studio. It was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström and Henrik Udd at Studio Fredman, Gothenburg Sweden.

New album 'The Somme' is a concept album with stories from World War I, World War II and the similarities between those and the crises we see today in our world. The album is supposed to be heard in it’s entirety non-stop.

From below you'll find the music video from 'The Greatest of Catastrophes' which is a blend of the outbreak of World War I and the Ukraine crisis. The music video was filmed on the Gulf of Bothnia and at a secret undisclosed military facility by Kasper Dalkarl, David Viklund and Stephanie Blomqvist.

The Official Music Video "The Greatest Of Catastrophes" By Nighon. The album "The Somme" was released May 5th 2017 By Inverse Records. Orders: https://goo.gl/YtTMvF Line-up:

http://www.nighonofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/nighonmusic

https://twitter.com/nighonofficial

https://www.instagram.com/nighonofficial

https://soundcloud.com/nighon-1

https://www.youtube.com/nighonofficial

And from below you'll find the actual interview!

1. How did you came up with the name 'Nighon' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

"Nighon comes from 'Nigh On'. It derives from our music endeavours to always improve our sound and we are never fully spot on or satisfied! But I guess that's a recipe for constant evolution.”

2. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

"Several side projects exist. For an instance Mika and Michael play both in a band called Iamsin and Mats Ödahl is a hired gun in many live acts around in Finland!”

3. I can see you perform live quite actively, do you consider that as an important part of your career?

"We consider live performances to be paramount. We are a band which is in it's prime live and today in the world we live in live performances are the largest piece of income for bands.”

4. You're still publishing physical CD's as well which is cool, which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?

"I myself love cds and lps! I like to hold the booklet/gatefold in my hand when I listen to music. I do also appreciate streaming services thanks to their accessibility and ease of use on the go.”

5. Is there any future plans you'd like to talk about, more music videos maybe or something else?

"We're currently working on the demos for the third album alongside doing gigs aswell as planning a new video. All our videos follow a storyline so it takes a lot of planning to build up our series! I'd guess that we will film it next year!”

6. Have you planned any cover songs, any idea what would it be?

"We definitely have considered doing some special cover song at chosen events but I can't give that away that easily ;-) . If we'll do it, we'll do it as a surprise!”

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

"Go and check out our Facebook page and Instagram for more content and updates! We also run a podcast at the side of our main duties where we have guests and discuss many interesting things such as Aiya huasca and dolphin penises!”

Nighon

So that was the interview and now I'll say something about the latest album and music video.

I've been listening to the album 'The Somme' (Somme is also a river in France) and I have really liked it, I was honestly impressed by 'The Greatest of Catastrophes' which is a great song and so was the music video of it. I have always been a fan of music where harsh growls are combined with clean preferably high vocals. From this album you'll find track 14 called 'Somme' where there are only female vocals by Alva Sandström the vocalist providing 'Nighon' with clean vocals. The track number 13 titled 'I Fear For Tomorrow' had Mathias Lillmåns as guest musician adding his vocals to the mix and it also works really nicely. Mathias Lillmåns is the vocalist for the Finnish folk metal band Finntroll, and has been since 2006. He is also the vocalist and the bassist for the bands Chthonian and Twilight Moon. Not all songs on this album feature female vocals, that gives wide variety to the album.

From below you'll find the lyric video for the second single from 'The Somme' called 'The Dirge' which is track number three on the album. It is nice track and the video is also nice lyric video.

From below you'll find the lyric video for the second single from 'The Somme' called 'The Dirge' which is track number three on the album. It is nice track and the video is also nice lyric video.

The Somme (Album 2017)

The Dirge (Single 2017)

The Greatest Of Catastrophes (Single 2017)

Ex Tenebris Lux (Single 2015)

Cor Oblivionis (Album 2014) Links:

And then there is the track 9 titled 'Reclaiming Ravenpoint' which is also nice as you can hear from below.

And then there is the track 9 titled 'Reclaiming Ravenpoint' which is also nice as you can hear from below.

Track 14, 'Somme' is nice ending to the album with atmosphere suitable for final track. It might also be nice to see a music video from it.

From below you'll find full track list.

1. Marseille 1914 1:24

2. The Greatest Of Catastrophes 4:01

3. The Dirge 4:43

4. Lest We Forget 5:11

5. Medic 0:52

6. Blow Them To Hell 6:03

7. Altafjord 0:44

8. Scharnhorst 8:36

9. Reclaiming Ravenpoint 5:32

10. You Do Not Know What The Night May Bring 2:09

11. Minor Secundus 4:47

12. Tragédie 4:29

13. I Fear For Tomorrow (feat. Mathias Lillmåns) 5:47

14. Somme 7:09

And here are the band members:

Nico Häggblom: male (harsh) vocals

Alva Sandström – clean female vocals

Michael Mikander – lead guitar

Björn Johansson – guitar

Mika Paananen – drums

Mats Ödahl – bass