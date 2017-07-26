I really like this song a lot, I had it on repeat for quite some time when it came out. The video was also nice.
Selena Gomez - Fetish ft. Gucci Mane
Wed Jul 26, 2017 10:02 AM
‘Fetish’ directed by Petra Collins
