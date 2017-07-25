McCain returning to Senate in time for health vote

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will return to the Senate on Tuesday after being diagnosed with brain cancer, giving the GOP push to repeal and replace ObamaCare a boost of momentum.

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," McCain's office said on Monday evening.

McCain was absent last week after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye, and it was unclear earlier Monday if he would return for the chamber's action on healthcare.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said earlier that McCain was trying to get approval from his doctor. But Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) didn't "expect" McCain to return.

Republicans are expected to vote to take up the House-passed healthcare bill on Tuesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will need 50 of the Senate's 52 Republicans to vote "yes" on the initial hurdle.