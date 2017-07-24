Wow! See New Horizons' Next Flyby Target Blot Out a Star's Light

Artist's illustration of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flying by the roughly 25-mile-wide (40 kilometers) object 2014 MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019.

Credit: Alex Parker/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

The New Horizons spacecraft's next flyby target blocked the light of an unnamed star on July 17, and mission scientists got a great look at the brief event.

New Horizons — which famously cruised past Pluto in July 2015 — is zooming toward a Jan. 1, 2019, close encounter with a small object called 2014 MU69, which lies about 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto's orbit, in the frigid Kuiper Belt.

Not much is known about 2014 MU69. It's tough to observe, because it's so far away and so small — just 14 to 25 miles (22 to 40 kilometers) wide, according to astronomers' estimates. And there hasn't been much time to study the object; as its name suggests, 2014 MU69 was discovered just three years ago. [Destination Pluto: NASA's New Horizons Mission in Pictures]