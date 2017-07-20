UNALEI - Alba (Song Review)

UNALEI - 'Alba' front cover by Jacopo Tiberi.

This new song 'Alba' by Italian decadent Rockers based in Rome known as 'Unalei' definitely has it's moments. Besides the nice calming atmosphere that I enjoyed, the vocals indeed caught my attention and made me listen to it repeatedly.

The song was mixed by Alfonso Fo' Corace and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. This song most certainly gives us something to get our hopes up while we wait for the new album destined to be released in 2018 via Club Inferno Ent. Which is a sub label of My Kingdom Music.

pics taken from "Alba" shooting by Agnese Carinci Photographer, based in Rome.

Unalei describes their music as 'Tender and Pathetic'.

Unalei consists of two musicians:

Federico Sanna: Drum, guitars, voice, keys, lyrics, other.

Federico Petitto: Bass.

"Alba"

Official sites:

- CLUB INFERNO ENT.: http://www.facebook.com/clubinfernoent

- UNALEI: http://www.facebook.com/unaleiofficial

Also listen or download it at http://smarturl.it/UNALEI-ALBA