The Interview of Nightstop and Album Review

NightStop - Dancing Killer

1. How did you came up with the name 'Nightstop' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

Well, to be honest, that was the first name I came up with. It sounded radical to say Nightstop out loud. I wanted the name to be straightforward yet something nocturnal and sexy.

2. You have chosen really interesting style to make music, can you tell a little bit about Your 'Dancing Killer' album?

The story behind ‘Dancing Killer’ sets in the year 1989, a fictional place called ‘Synth City’. It’s a place with neon colored streets filled with lust and danger, smog filled dystopia with endless streets filled with prostitutes.

The Album tells a story of a bloodlusting, evil woman, a siren, who stalks her prey in the godforsaken streets and clubs of the city. She takes unsuspecting men to her lair and puts them into cages and murders some of them just to ease her bloodlust. She thinks she is an offspring of Satan itself.

I like to call the style of the album as "eroticwave" because of it’s nocturnal and dangerous yet sexy atmosphere.

I tried not to make the soundscape too dark, although the story of Dancing Killer is pretty fucked up, haha.

3. Where could people see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general - Are they important to you?

I'm currently only doing "live dj-sets" so you can't really see me playing synths live. But I'm thinking about upgrading my arsenal and maybe even forming a real band around NightStop. Time will tell. My specialty is also on visual side of the live shows. Lot's of neon lights etc.

I think doing live shows is great - it’s a good place to meet and greet fans.

I’m currently touring in Finland only, but I think I will take a journey to the Russia again.

Nightstop - @ Moscow

4. Would you like to tell something about your new music video?

I had a really great time with this one! I really enjoyed looking at professionals at work, although we only had one day to shoot the entire music video. Our director and cinemagrapher (Teemu Saarinen) was strong leader and made things happen as he teamed up with lightning technician (Eetu Keränen). The producer (Sebastian Kesäniemi) found just the right place to shoot our video, Bar Bändäri (translates: Bar Groupie) in Tampere.

Music video tells the story of a killer (Olivia Rouge) as she "charms" her prey, a sleazy loser (Karo von Rutenhjelm).

NIGHTSTOP † Beast Within † (Music Video) † Directed by Teemu Saarinen

† Produced by Sebastian Kesäniemi

† Actors: Olivia Rouge and Karo von Rutenhjelm (CamIce Productions)

† Lighting Technician: Eetu Keränen † Filmed in Rokkibaari Bändäri​ (Rockbar Groupie), Tampere, Finland

† from NightStop 'Dancing Killer' album 2017

† Mastered by Mauri Syrjälä Watch on YouTube

5. What kind of future plans do you have for 'NightStop' after this album?

I'm looking forward to working in videogame- and film industry right now. Maybe doing some fun collaborations with my friends, searching new sounds for future tracks.

I am really a "go with the flow" type of a guy so I don't plan the future ahead that much.

6. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

Yes, in the future, but it's a secret to everybody. <3

7. You have said that Jean-Michel Jarre was a big influence for you, he was my childhood favorite. Could you see yourself doing an cover version of his music?

He and Vangelis are my all-time favorite synth-producers. I really haven't thought about making cover songs that much… I think Jarre has already made his songs absolutely perfect. It would take huge amount of skill to come even close to his level of expertise.

8. Anything else you'd like to say?

I wish very 'synthastic' rest of the summer to all readers around the globe and thank you for this interview.

NightStop - Dancing Killer Photo

Thank you for the interview Nightstop, it was my pleasure. And thank you to all who took the time to check this out.

So I have been listening to the whole album and it is really good, I was glad to see that the music video was about one of my favorite tracks from the album called 'Beast Within'.

My other favorites were in no particular order 'Touch Of Her Knife', 'Under A Killing Moon', 'Erotic Encounter' and 'Dancing Killer'.

NightStop - Dancing Killer Cassette

Even though I enjoyed some of the tracks even more than some other, it's safe to say that every track on the album was really good. I believe that this kind of music can find more and more listeners as people hear about it and give it a listen.

It was said in Facebook that 'Eeva Murtolahti' gave her beautiful lips for cover art of 'Dancing Killer'.

Nightstop was founded by only member Ere Ek in 2012 Jyväskylä, Finland.

Nightstop's newest album “Dancing Killer” was released in June 2017 on digital services and the CD edition was released by Secret Entertainment in Finland July 14th and internationally August 18th 2017.

Useful Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nightstopofficial

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/ya7wnnlb

CD: https://tinyurl.com/ybvm9dtc

Bandcamp: https://nightstop.bandcamp.com/album/dancing-killer

MERCH: tinyurl.com/j9nnmfs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIb_QFgSHCEYH4Jg8DVIAg

Besides the music video of 'Beast Within' I wanted to embed two other songs here that were among my favorites mentioned earlier in this article.

NightStop - Erotic Encounter Track 3/10 from "Dancing Killer" LP Album Watch on YouTube