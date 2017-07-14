The Interview of Erebos and Album Review

Erebos - The Light In My Darkness

1. In Facebook it's said that this project is a tribute to John R. R. Tolkien life's work which you are a long-time enthusiast. Would you like to tell a little bit more about this?

Sure. I've started reading fantasy literature as a kid. I can't remember exactly when but I finally came across the lord of the ring and since then I'm in it with my whole self. Middle earth for me is so magical and multi layer that it's just asking for taking inspiration from it so finally I decided to try myself and interpret it on my very own way.

2. You have published two instrumental albums now as Erebos, they're called 'Nan iChir Gelair Mordor' and 'The Light In My Darkness' and I have enjoyed them both greatly. What kind of future plans do you have for Erebos. Will there be music videos for example?

First of all, while I'm answering these questions I have the date of publishing my next single album, which is The Old Forest, already fixed. It is one-track EP which takes the listener for an exhibition to the title Old Forest. Beside this, I don't have any other plans what results from my attitude to this whole undertaking. It means that I treat it as a hobby. Whenever I feel like making music, I just make it. When I don't feel like making music, I don't make it. Simple as that. I'm not planing anything in advance. I've been thinking about music video for a while now, but in such a from I can't afford it now and probably won't be in the nearest future. Beside that, I've released three albums in less than half a year so I think I deserve a holiday now.

Erebos - The Old Forest

3. Is there other projects/bands you have been working with besides this, Srogość and Narrenshyff?

Yes, I played in several bands various of genre and quality but I'd rather keep the details for myself

4. Are you planning on any live shows with this instrumental solo project?

It'd be great but it's rather unlikely so I'm not planning anything in this field.

5. Have you planned any cover versions from songs by others regarding this solo project?

No, at the moment I don't think I would ever change the form of making music.

6. You are publishing physical CD's as well which is nice, which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?

As an artist I definitely prefer CD's but I'd also like to see my albums on tapes or vinyl. What matters to me is to be able to hold my music in hands, it's an amazing feeling. In physical version it gains additional dimension. But I also don't mind digitals.

Physical copies

7. The pictures in your albums look really nice, would you like to tell something about them?

Yes, I like them too. All of the artworks you can admire on my CD's are made by artists from the deviantart site. Personally, I think that's the whole beauty of physical edition because with a purchase you don't receive only music but also a visual side which, if is made well, can additionally help listeners with sinking into another world and story. That is why right here and right now I'd like to thank all of the people that wanted to help me. Without their artworks, Erebos wouldn't be complete.

8. Anything else you'd like to say?

Yes, I would like to thank you for the interview and everyone else for lots of kind words and reviews. I really still can't believe how many people liked my music. It all still makes me willing to new music and develop myself.

So that was the interview and thank you for that Erebos, this was my honor. And for everyone who reads this I want to say thank you as well.

So I've been listening to both albums 'Nan iChir Gelair Mordor' and 'The Light In My Darkness' and I have enjoyed them both greatly. Artists like Erebos show us that there can be great music without the vocals as well, personally I can enjoy music either way, with or without vocals. In general I think that majority of listeners prefers music with vocals, but I'd say that these albums by Erebos could very well turn people into fans of instrumental music even if they aren't already.

I have mostly listen to the newer album 'The Light In My Darkness' and so far I like it better, I think that there has been some development between the albums even though both albums were released very close to each other time-wise.

I must say that I'm really waiting for the third album to be released as I have quite the expectations for it after listening to these two gems of instrumental music.

So I'm encouraging all of you who read this to check out both the already published albums I've embedded here and the album(s) that will be released after I wrote this!

Nan iChir Gelair Mordor (2017) Tracklist: Witch King Of Angmar

Nan iChir Gelair Mordor

Gorthaur The Cruel

The Tower Of Moon

Land of Shadow

The Light in My Darkness (2017) Tracklist: Long Before Elves Awoke

Halls of Mandos

Darkening of Valinor

The Light in My Darkness

FB: https://www.facebook.com/erebos1349/ Watch on YouTube