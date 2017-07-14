This new song/video is really nice and sends a positive message, I loved the previous album by Arch Enemy and it looks like they're going to continue on a great path.
ARCH ENEMY - The World Is Yours (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Fri Jul 14, 2017 6:38 AM
ARCH ENEMY - The World Is Yours (OFFICIAL VIDEO). Pre-Order now: http://willtopower.centurymedia.com/
New album out Sept 8th!
Director: Patric Ullaeus
Music: Michael Amott/Daniel Erlandsson
Lyrics: Michael Amott
Taken from the upcoming album "Will To Power", Century Media Records/Savage Messiah Music, 2017.
