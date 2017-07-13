Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 821 Seeds: 10652 Comments: 24270 Since: Apr 2010

Lana Del Rey - Groupie Love (Official Audio) ft. A$AP Rocky

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Wed Jul 12, 2017 11:10 PM
Discuss:

Nice new song from Lana Del Rey.

From the brand new album Lust for Life, out July 21st. Pre-order now: https://lana.lnk.to/LFLaID

Stream / Download this track: https://lana.lnk.to/GroupieLoveID

Follow Lana Del Rey:
http://www.instagram.com/lanadelrey
http://www.facebook.com/lanadelrey
http://www.twitter.com/lanadelrey
http://lanadelrey.tumblr.com
http://www.lanadelrey.com

Music video by Lana Del Rey performing Groupie Love. (C) 2017 Lana Del Rey, under exclusive licence to Polydor Ltd. (UK). Under exclusive licence to Interscope Records in the USA

http://vevo.ly/kFSuEX

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor