New music video from my favorite band. Really nice.
CRADLE OF FILTH - Heartbreak And Seance (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Official music video for "Heartbreak and Seance" from the CRADLE OF FILTH album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay, out Sept. 22nd via Nuclear Blast Records. Order at http://nuclearblast.com/cradleoffilth-cryptoriana. SUBSCRIBE to CRADLE OF FILTH: http://bit.ly/subs-cof-yt / SUBSCRIBE to NUCLEAR BLAST: http://bit.ly/subs-nb-yt
Watch the uncensored version here: https://vimeo.com/224915782/9accd8b79f
Director: Arthur Berzinsh
Camera: Ivo Skanstins
Editor: Lāsma Ābele, Ivo Skanstiņš
Production designer: Evija Džonsone, Ulla Perkune
Make-up - Viktorija Safronova, Eva Hel, Zane Žilinska
Main cast: Laura-Daina Upeniece, Kaspars Zāle
Producer: Guna Stahovska, Gunta Bāriņa
