Hundreds of voters un-register after Trump voter fraud panel demands info

Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 10:04 PM
Hundreds of voters are responding to the possibility their information will be shared with President Trump's election integrity panel by withdrawing their voter registration, according to a Friday report.

 

In Colorado, one of the states that is complying with part of the commission request, two clerks have seen a significant increase in voters withdrawing their voter registration, Denver's ABC affiliate reported.

 

In Denver, one clerk has seen a 2,150 percent increase in people withdrawing as voters over the past since July 3 compared to the first non-holiday week before.

Colorado allows voters to withdraw online or make their information confidential by paying a fee.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last week requested all 50 states to upload publicly available voter information to a federal website. The information requested, in a letter signed by Vice Chair Kris Kobach, includes voter names, birth dates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and party affiliation.

