Trump, Putin discuss Russian meddling in 2016 campaign. But accounts differ

HAMBURG, Germany — President Donald Trump met for more than two hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, after which both sides offered seemingly contradictory accounts of their discussions about American intelligence findings of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in a televised briefing that Trump accepted Putin's contention that Russia "has not interfered in the elections" and called the controversy "strange and bizarre," according to the translation of Lavrov's remarks.

But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at an off-camera briefing with U.S. reporters that Trump began their conversation by "raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference," which was followed by a "robust" and "lengthy discussion of the matter."