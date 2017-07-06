100 Billion Failed Stars May Be Hiding in the Milky Way

An artist's impression of a brown dwarf.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Brown dwarfs, or failed stars that resemble rogue planets, are far more abundant than astronomers previously thought. A whopping 100 billion of the small, dim celestial bodies could be lurking throughout the Milky Way, new research suggests.

Like most stars, brown dwarfs form when clouds of interstellar gas and dust collapse under their own gravity. In main-sequence stars, the heat and pressure ignite the core through nuclear fusion. But some aspiring stars never reach that point: instead, they enter a stable state before fusion can begin. Without fusion, these failed stars don't emit much light, and they can be difficult for astronomers to observe. A new study attempts to tally up how many brown dwarfs are hiding in the Milky Way, revealing a number that is much higher than expected.

