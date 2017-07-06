Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 817 Seeds: 10644 Comments: 24223 Since: Apr 2010

500,000 pieces of space junk whirl around Earth: How this fast-moving debris poses risks to spacecraft, crew

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAccuWeather.com
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 10:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took this image of southern Scandinavia just before midnight under a full moon. (Photo/NASA)

"In general, orbital debris dominates the near-Earth environment below about 4,000 km altitude," Liou added.

Most debris burns up during atmospheric reentries. However, some satellite components have survived the reentry process and landed on the ground, Liou said.

Some examples include a propellant tank of a Delta 2 launch vehicle, which landed near Georgetown, Texas, in January 1997.

"Fortunately, no injuries or property damage due to debris reentries have been reported," he said.

In space, however, some of the smallest pieces of debris pose the most significant risks to both crew and spacecraft, Liou said.

"According to a recent NASA independent study, orbital debris in the millimeter-sized regime represents the highest penetration risk to most uncrewed spacecraft," Liou said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor