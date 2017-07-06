500,000 pieces of space junk whirl around Earth: How this fast-moving debris poses risks to spacecraft, crew

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took this image of southern Scandinavia just before midnight under a full moon. (Photo/NASA)

"In general, orbital debris dominates the near-Earth environment below about 4,000 km altitude," Liou added.

Most debris burns up during atmospheric reentries. However, some satellite components have survived the reentry process and landed on the ground, Liou said.

Some examples include a propellant tank of a Delta 2 launch vehicle, which landed near Georgetown, Texas, in January 1997.

"Fortunately, no injuries or property damage due to debris reentries have been reported," he said.

In space, however, some of the smallest pieces of debris pose the most significant risks to both crew and spacecraft, Liou said.

"According to a recent NASA independent study, orbital debris in the millimeter-sized regime represents the highest penetration risk to most uncrewed spacecraft," Liou said.