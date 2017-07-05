Amelia Earhart Mystery: Newly Found Photo Could Prove the Pilot Lived—and Was Captured by the Japanese

Glass ceiling–shattering pilot Amelia Earhart vanished in 1937 while trying to fly around the world. But now, almost exactly 80 years later, there may be a new development in her disappearance.

Experts said they believe a recently uncovered photo from the National Archives shows Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan the same year the aviators went missing, the Today Show reported exclusively on Wednesday. The woman thought to be Earhart isn't facing the camera, but her characteristics match up. The picture is labeled "Jaluit Atoll," which is the name of an area in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and displays the Japanese ship Koshu as it moves a 38-foot-long item.

Earhart's plane was 38 feet, 7 inches long.