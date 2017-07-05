Newsvine

Congressman Criticized for Making Video at Auschwitz Gas Chamber - NBC News

A Republican congressman from Louisiana attracted fresh criticism Wednesday for posting a video from inside a former gas chamber at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum to warn Americans a similar atrocity could happen in the U.S.

Freshman Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., posted a five-minute to YouTube over the weekend that drew the attention of the Anti-Defamation League, as well as officials at the museum, who blasted him for making the clip from inside the gas chamber.

“As a site for reflection, one that often evokes deep personal pain for survivors and their families, Auschwitz should never be politicized or used as a platform for giving personal views,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement to NBC News.

