Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 816 Seeds: 10638 Comments: 24200 Since: Apr 2010

Fastest Stars in the Milky Way Are Galactic Fugitives

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An artist's impression of runaway stars.

Credit: Amanda Smith

The speediest stars zipping through the Milky Way galaxy are runaways from a small neighboring galaxy, according to a new study. 

Scientists said they suspect that around 10,000 of these so-called "hypervelocity" stars in the Milky Way were born in a small satellite galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud. Each of those stars was once half of a binary star system, in which two stars orbit one another. But explosive breakups sent the stars flying away so fast that they escaped the gravitational pull of their home galaxy and ventured off into the Milky Way, the study suggests.

Using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom created computer simulations of these swift intergalactic stars, demonstrating how the explosion of one star in a binary can send the other packing fast enough to be ejected from the Large Magellanic Cloud. [Top 10 Star Mysteries]

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor