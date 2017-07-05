Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 816 Seeds: 10638 Comments: 24200 Since: Apr 2010

Spacecraft Clean Rooms Have Some Dirty Little Secrets

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

How clean do cleanrooms need to be for outbound spacecraft, say headed to Mars or Europa to look for life?

Credit: NASA/JPL/Caltech

Just how clean are spacecraft clean rooms? Turns out, they have some dirty little secrets.

As multiple nations lob spacecraft to Mars, there's always the concern that Red Planet-bound vehicles might provide a free ride to organic material and microbes. That material could pollute a place that is otherwise thought to be biologically immaculate.

Moreover, unintentional inoculation of Mars with Earthly microorganisms or other contaminants could imperil the scientific validity of spotting a true Martian biosignature, because scientists would have to distinguish it from an organism that was transported from Earth. [5 Bold Claims of Alien Life]

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor