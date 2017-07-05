Redditor apologizes for creating CNN takedown video tweeted by Trump

Han***holeSolo, the Reddit user behind the now-famous video showing Trump body-slamming the CNN logo, apologized Tuesday in a post on the website.

In a lengthy post on the popular social media site, Solo apologized for past anti-Semitic posts, and to CNN for the video.

"I would like to apologize to the members of the Reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened," Solo wrote.

"I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life."

On Sunday, Trump tweeted Solo's video with sound effects that were added at an unknown point. The tweet, which has now been retweeted more than 330,000 times, immediately sparked backlash from CNN and other journalists.