This Amazing Light Shield Could Protect Astronauts From Radiation in Space

Turn windows into mirrors in a blink.

If there's one thing that's standing between us and the dream of safe long-haul space travel, it's the threat of radiation in space – which can seriously endanger astronauts' health once they pass outside of Earth's protective magnetosphere for any extended period.

While fixing that problem won't be easy, a new invention from scientists in Australia could indicate a new avenue for mitigating at least some of the radiation in space, thanks to a nano-material that can alternate between reflecting and transmitting light.