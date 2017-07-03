Newsvine

Happy Aphelion! Earth Is Farthest from the Sun Today

Article Photo

The NOAA/NASA Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite captured this view of Earth from nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away in July 2015.

Credit: NASA

Earth gets farther from the sun today (July 3) than it does at any other point during the year.

The moment of greatest separation, known as aphelion, comes at 4:11 p.m. EDT (2011 GMT) today, when Earth and the sun will be 94,505,901 miles (152,092,505 kilometers) apart.

On average, Earth lies 92,955,807 miles (149,597,870 km) from its star, a distance that has been designated 1 astronomical unit (AU). But the actual separation between the duo varies a bit over time, because Earth's orbital path is not perfectly circular.

