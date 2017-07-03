China accuses U.S. of 'serious provocation' as warship sails near disputed island

China has accused the United States of staging a “serious political and military provocation” after an American warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea.

//

The USS Stethem, an American guided-missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Triton Island, a small landmass in the Paracel Islands chain, on Sunday, a U.S. defense official said, marking the second such operation since President Trump took office.

Keep up on politics with The Washington Post's 5-Minute Fix newsletter

But China, which has enjoyed de facto control of the Paracels since expelling Vietnam in a military engagement in 1974, said the islands, which it calls the Xisha, are an “inherent part of Chinese territory.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Stethem had “trespassed” there, entering the waters “without China’s approval.”