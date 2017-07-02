ORDEN OGAN - Come With Me To The Other Side (feat. Liv Kristine) // AFM Records

This is quite nice song, the lyric videos looks also quite nice nowadays.

Subscribe to AFM Records here: http://bit.ly/1Ag5sAW

"Come With Me To The Other Side (feat. Liv Kristine)" is taken from the new ORDEN OGAN studio record "Gunmen" - out 7/7/2017.

Get the new album "GUNMEN" at the AFM Webshop:

EN: http://promo.afm-records.de/en/orden-ogan-2

DE: http://promo.afm-records.de/de/orden-ogan-2

###############################################

Visit us on iTunes and Apple Music:

https://itunes.com/afmrecords

https://applemusic.com/afmrecords

###############################################

"Gunmen" was produced, mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann @Greenman Studios

http://www.greenman-studios.de

http://www.instagram.com/seeb.ordenogan.greenmanstudios

http://www.facebook.com/greenmanstudios

FOLLOW ORDEN OGAN:

http://www.ordenogan.de

http://www.facebook.com/ORDENOGAN

http://www.instagram.com/seeb.ordenogan.greenmanstudios

http://www.youtube.com/ordenoganofficial

https://twitter.com/ordenogan

###ORDEN OGAN “Gunmen” Tour 2017 (special guests Rhaposdy Of Fire)###

13.10.17 DE Bochum Matrix

14.10.17 DE Herford X

15.10.17 FR Paris Le Petit Bain

16.10.17 DE Langen Neue Stadthalle

17.10.17 NL Nijmegen Doornroosje

18.10.17 DE Bremen Tivoli

19.10.17 DK Copenhagen Beta

20.10.17 DE Leipzig Hellraiser

21.10.17 Cz Prag Nova Chmelnice

22.10.17 DE Munich Backstage

23.10.17 AT Graz Explosiv

24.10.17 IT Treviso New Age

25.10.17 IT Bologna Zona Roveri

27.10.17 ES Barcelona Salamandra

28.10.17 ES Madrid But

29.10.17 ES Bilbao Stage Live

31.10.17 BE Vosselaar Biebob

01.11.17 DE Siegburg Kubana

02.11.17 DE Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik

03.11.17 CH Pratteln Z 7

04.11.17 DE Geiselwind Music Hall

05.11.17 IT Voghera Dadga Club

07.11.17 UK London O2 Islington

Get access to official music videos, interviews, live performances and album trailer of D-A-D, Fear Factory, Ministry, U.D.O., Rhapsody of Fire, Orden Ogan, Evergrey, Emil Bulls, J.B.O., Kissin' Dynamite, LORDI and many more!