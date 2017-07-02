This is quite nice song, the lyric videos looks also quite nice nowadays.
ORDEN OGAN - Come With Me To The Other Side (feat. Liv Kristine) // AFM Records
"Come With Me To The Other Side (feat. Liv Kristine)" is taken from the new ORDEN OGAN studio record "Gunmen" - out 7/7/2017.
"Gunmen" was produced, mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann @Greenman Studios
###ORDEN OGAN “Gunmen” Tour 2017 (special guests Rhaposdy Of Fire)###
13.10.17 DE Bochum Matrix
14.10.17 DE Herford X
15.10.17 FR Paris Le Petit Bain
16.10.17 DE Langen Neue Stadthalle
17.10.17 NL Nijmegen Doornroosje
18.10.17 DE Bremen Tivoli
19.10.17 DK Copenhagen Beta
20.10.17 DE Leipzig Hellraiser
21.10.17 Cz Prag Nova Chmelnice
22.10.17 DE Munich Backstage
23.10.17 AT Graz Explosiv
24.10.17 IT Treviso New Age
25.10.17 IT Bologna Zona Roveri
27.10.17 ES Barcelona Salamandra
28.10.17 ES Madrid But
29.10.17 ES Bilbao Stage Live
31.10.17 BE Vosselaar Biebob
01.11.17 DE Siegburg Kubana
02.11.17 DE Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik
03.11.17 CH Pratteln Z 7
04.11.17 DE Geiselwind Music Hall
05.11.17 IT Voghera Dadga Club
07.11.17 UK London O2 Islington
