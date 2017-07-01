Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 811 Seeds: 10628 Comments: 24137 Since: Apr 2010

Timbaland - Give It To Me ft. Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Sat Jul 1, 2017 11:58 AM
Discuss:

This is really nice song and video, I remember when this came out and I must say that time has moved fast as it has been so long already.

For the latest Timbaland music, download King Stays King | Available now: bit.ly/KingStaysKingTimbo

Follow Timbaland!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Timbaland
Twitter: twitter.com/Timbaland
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timbaland
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/timbaland
Website: www.timbalandmusic.com/

Music video by Timbaland performing Give It To Me. (C) 2007 Blackground Records/Interscope Records

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor