ECNEPHIAS - The Sad Wonder Of The Sun (Album Review)

I've been listening to this album by Ecnephias, an Italian Dark Metal band formed in Potenza, Italy, 1996 by the frontman vocalist/guitarist Mancan (lawyer and musician). This band is taking the elements that we know and enjoy from well known metal acts and giving them an ‘mediterranean' element while adding plenty of their own into the mix - Resulting an fresh and interesting album full of nice songs.
I was actually able to sense an hint of Type O Negative in part of the album, that to me is nice because Type O Negative is one of my favorite bands.
In this lyric video of 'Quimbanda' they are showing well what the album is giving to the listeners, the good level of the songs continue throughout the whole album and there are no weak tracks included.
ECNEPHIAS "Quimbanda "
Taken from "The Sad Wonder Of The Sun" CD/digital
Band Members:
Mancan (Ecnephias, Abbas Taeter, Saturnalis Nox) - Guitars, Vocals, Programming
Sicarius - Keys and Piano
Demil - Drums
Nikko - Guitars
Khorne - Bass