Asteroid Day Rocks! Here Are Some of the Cool Events Happening Worldwide

The star Vega, like Earth, has a rocky asteroid belt. On Asteroid Day, scientists around the world consider how Earth could defend itself from such celestial bodies.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Today is Asteroid Day, when colleges, museums and observatories across the globe are striving to raise awareness about the wonders and potential dangers of asteroids. From online broadcasts and lectures to hands-on activities, a number of events are happening worldwide.

Here is just a sampling: