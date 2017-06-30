Asteroid Day Rocks! Here Are Some of the Cool Events Happening Worldwide

The star Vega, like Earth, has a rocky asteroid belt. On Asteroid Day, scientists around the world consider how Earth could defend itself from such celestial bodies.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Today is Asteroid Day, when colleges, museums and observatories across the globe are striving to raise awareness about the wonders and potential dangers of asteroids. From online broadcasts and lectures to hands-on activities, a number of events are happening worldwide.
Here is just a sampling:
- The University of Arizona will host a weekend-long event with members of NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample-return team.
- At Kennedy Space Center in Florida, former NASA astronaut Tom Jones will examine the potential dangers asteroids.
- Imperial College London will utilize a 3D projection system to study astronomical images.
- The National Autonomous University of Honduras will present asteroid art and impact simulations.
- At the Brockton Public Library in Massachusetts, there will even be asteroid cookies!