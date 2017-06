Cable news host Greta Van Susteren is leaving MSNBC just months after joining the network.

"I am out at MSNBC," Van Susteren tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Vanity Fair reported Thursday that Van Susteren is leaving her daily 6 p.m. show as of Thursday, and she will be replaced by Ari Melber.

Her show struggled to gain traction in ratings, Vanity Fair reported.