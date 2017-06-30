Newsvine

Venus Williams 'at fault' in Florida crash that killed man

Tennis pro Venus Williams is responsible for a Florida car crash that landed an elderly man in the hospital before his eventual death, according to a report.

Jerome Barson, 78, endured head trauma in the June 9 collision and died two weeks later in an intensive care unit Sunday, TMZ reported Thursday.

Barson’s wife reportedly told police she T-boned Williams’ SUV traveling westbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the athlete abruptly entered an intersection northbound.

“(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the other driver),” the police report allegedly said.

The tennis great blamed the crash on heavy traffic that left her vehicle jutting out into the intersection, according to the report. Cops did not believe she'd been distracted by a device or under drug or alcohol influence.

