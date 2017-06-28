Asteroid Day to Offer a Crash Course (and Other Events) on Space Rocks

An artist's impression of an asteroid hurtling through space.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

More than 700 events are scheduled to take place in 190 countries across the globe for this year's Asteroid Day celebration on Friday (June 30). If you can't make it to one of these events, don't worry: there's a live, 24-hour webcast that will feature discussions about space rocks and the possibility of an asteroid hitting the Earth.

Started in 2015, Asteroid Day commemorates the "Tunguska event” that occurred June 30, 1908, when a near-Earth object measuring about 130 feet (40 meters) wide exploded above the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia and destroyed 800 square miles (2,072 square kilometers) of forest.

The Asteroid Day LIVE webcast — which is the first-ever 24-hour live broadcast about space and asteroids, according to the organizers — will be hosted by physicist Brian Cox, a professor at the University of Manchester in England, as well as the host of popular science TV shows and the author of multiple books.