20 Years of Nonstop Mars Coverage: NASA Red Planet Efforts Detailed (Video)

A new video shows just how extensively NASA has explored Mars over the last two decades.

The agency's robotic emissaries have been studying the Red Planet nonstop since July 4, 1997, when the Pathfinder mission touched down. The landing marked NASA's first Mars success since the Viking 1 and Viking 2 orbiter-lander pairs arrived at the Red Planet in 1975.

Eight other robots have followed in Pathfinder's footsteps to date, including the Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers. [Occupy Mars: History of Robotic Red Planet Missions (Infographic)]

"Without Mars Pathfinder, there could not have been Spirit and Opportunity, and without Spirit and Opportunity, there could not have been Curiosity," Pathfinder project scientist Matt Golombek, of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement.