An interview with Bryan Eckermann, Kobey Lange, and Derek Russell of Scars Of The Flesh, their debut album 'Harvest Of Souls' is out July 1st, 2017

Scars of the Flesh - Harvest of Souls

Bryan Eckermann told us about his solo project here Wed Jun 29, 2016, the article is called 'Bryan Eckermann - The Haunting At Helmbrook and few words from the man himself' and you can see it for yourself by clicking the link. Now he is interviewed with Kobey Lange and Derek Russell about Scars of the Flesh, Epic Melodic Death Metal from San Antonio, Texas.

1. Scars of the Flesh was founded in 2015, would you like to tell a little bit about the birth of the band. Like how did you came up with the idea to start this band and what does the name stand for?

Kobey: We started the band by wanting to create what we feel no one else was creating. That epic feel of our music, how the lyrics can sting you to the core, the wailing guitars screaming to be heard. The name, Scars of the Flesh, is a description of everyday life and how it scars us into the people we are today. Defining yourself from the blood you've spilt, the sweat from your brow, the tears that have fallen in ones life, all of the loss that becomes strength, those are the pinnacles of humanity.

2. You're all active musicians and you have other projects and bands going on as well, would you like to tell something about them?

Bryan: Sure. Me (Bryan Eckermann) and Kobey Lange are in another band called Wings of Abaddon which has been around since 2009. That project has 3 albums with another one on the way hopefully by the end of 2017 entitled 'The Exodus Chapter'. And I also have a solo project as well with 4 albums released, the last being 2016's 'The Haunting At Helmbrook'. Besides that the history we have with each other speaks volumes to how well we know each other musically. I started my first band called Blessed Agony way way back in the early 2000's and started that band with Derek Russell. We played together for about 4 years then Derek decided to leave the band, soon after is when Kobey came into the picture and joined on vocals. We continued as Blessed Agony until 2009 when the band broke up and inevitably became Wings of Abaddon. Since meeting, Kobey and I have always worked writing together on various things since around 2005, and when Derek came back in the picture in 2014 things just clicked to start something new, and bring back that fire that we had so long ago, Derek and I always had a chemistry when it came to playing that even after 10 or so years apart was still alive and strong. It's become this thing that could have been but in all actuality, is now becoming.

3. Dwi Nugraha with his Genoicide Artwork has again worked with you making great cover art, music videos, etc. for Scars of the Flesh. Are you planning any 'traditional' music videos where people might see you as well?

Bryan: Yes, we would love to eventually, but as of now we are still without a drummer and wouldn't want to do a actual music video until we are a full band. And when it comes to Dwi Nugraha and Genoicide Artwork he has worked on my solo albums, Wings of Abaddon's albums, and now Scars of the Flesh album. He always does absolutely amazing artwork and his talents for lyric videos are just as good. So far he did the first 2 lyric video singles for Scars of the Flesh debut, both are on youtube for anybody to check out.

And below you can see the second lyric video from Harvest of Souls:

Album: Harvest of Souls

4. What kind of future plans do you have for Scars of the Flesh, will there be more albums, live shows and other things like that?

Kobey: All of the above. Like I mentioned earlier we are auditioning for a drummer who can play what we play and from there rehearse and start booking shows. In the time being, we plan to keep our online presence very active and also keep pumping out new videos for Harvest of Souls. Music for us never stops spewing so new music is always on the horizon, whether close nor far away. We also want to make alot of merch to choose from so people can rep Scars in style. So look out for more T's and artwork.

Scars Of The Flesh artwork by Dwi Nugraha and merch of the band: T-shirts and album.

5. Can you imagine yourself publishing a cover song as Scars of the Flesh and have you got any ideas what kind of song would it be?

Derek: We have discussed possibly doing a cover song yes, but for it being on an album would be a different story, publishing rights and so forth. It is a possibility that we can do one in the future and maybe just release online for free or once we are show ready, to perform one live. But then again deciding on what song is truly the hardest part. We have so many influences of great bands, and also would want to make sure that if we did one we did it equal or better than the original. Which is no easy task with some of our favorite bands, Hypocrisy, Death, Immortal, Amon Amarth, The Forsaken, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Old Man's Child... just to name a few, that list truly goes on and on and on.

6. Bryan, You have your own studio which I think is both practical and cool, it's called 'Bonespill Studio'. Would you like to tell a little about it.

Bryan: Yes, first off the name was given to it by Kobey, I had a cat for about 15 years who had passed away in 2015 who's name was Bones. He had this habit of everytime we were tracking music or writing, of puking on the floor randomly. So kobey just said it one drunken night, "hey just call the studio Bonespill" and it stuck for all these years. But yes, having a home studio makes things so much easier when it comes to writing and making an album. There is no time pressure and having to rush things, we literally spent 2 years writing this album and prob another 6 months retracking some things and mixing. Who knows how many thousands of dollars we wouldv'e had to spend to do that in a big studio.

Bonespill Studio

7. You are still publishing physical CD's as well which is cool, which do you prefer yourself, a physical release or something else?

Derek: I believe everybody in this band prefers to have physical cd's still. There is just something about having something physical in your hand, and being able to open the booklet, read the lyrics, and get a sense of what went into the cd as well, credits etc. But at the same time all these digital outlets are very nice for being able to spread your music to the masses even easier nowadays. And I believe all of us have found some hidden gems of bands on Youtube by accident. So i would say anyway anybody prefers to have a copy of our album is ok with us. Included will be a link to our full album for anybody who would like to check it out in its entirety, and there will be links for anybody wanting to buy a physical or digital copies as well.

8. Anything else you'd like to say?

Kobey: Music is the ultimate reflection of personality. We take ours very seriously, so anyone who loves what we do, we love you right back. Ultimately you make music for yourself but if you can get the heads banging in a packed club, you know you are doing something right. Also, to have packed clubs, people need to go outside. So go outside, you never know what new inspirations you'll uncover.

So there was the interview part and now into the review part by the author: The album is really good from the beginning until the end musically and the art work is really something like it always is with Dwi Nugraha and his Genoicide Artwork - Based on what I've seen on the Wings of Abaddon and Bryan Eckermann Project art works. I think that my favorite song from the 'Harvest Of Souls' is the first published track called 'Birth Defect' which I had on repeat for quite some time when it came out and I returned to it every now and then afterwards as well. The lyric video for the song is really enjoyable and looks really good.

Reduced To Rust was a strong follower to the first published track both musically and as a lyric video. Based on these two songs and the level of material they've done in other bands/projects I was expecting a good interesting album and that is what they have done

I would say that all of their current bands/project are good music and totally worth checking out if you Haven't already.

Scars of the Flesh are:

Bryan Eckermann - Lead Guitar, Bass, and Drums.

Derek Russell - Rhythm Guitar, Bass.

Kobey Lange - Lead and Background Vocals.

There is various links you might find useful:

