Newborn Star Gorges on a 'Space Hamburger,' Belching Spinning Jets

Observations from the ALMA telescope in Chile revealed spinning jets of material (green) ejecting from inside the accretion disk around a young star, which ALMA could picture at a resolution of 8 astronomical units. A model of the solar system is included in the lower left for scale.

Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Lee et al.

Astronomers have observed the eating habits of a newborn star — and like any youngster, it has an affinity for fast food.

Using the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, an international team of researchers has imaged the flow of material around a "young" 40,000-year-old protostar called Herbig-Haro 212 (or HH 212), located some 1,300 light-years away in the constellation Orion. A protostar is the earliest stage of star evolution, just before the star begins nuclear fusion in its core.

Protostars are known to generate powerful jets of gas that blast into interstellar space and this work reveals that HH 212’s jets are spinning, with the material blasting out from the protostar's poles like bullets.