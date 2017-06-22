The Interview of IN TORMENTATA QUIETE and an Review of Their Latest Album FINESTATICO

In Tormentata Quiete

I contacted this Avantgarde-Black Metal band 'In Tormentata Quiete' from Italy, Bologna to ask them few questions about the band and the recently released album 'Finestatico'. Below the cover picture of their latest album you can see the results.

Finestatico - Album Cover

1. How did you came up with the name 'In Tormentata Quiete' and does it have some special meaning you'd like to share?

In Tormentata Quiete is an Italian pun. It means that you are living peacefully in a storm. Interestingly, the word InTormentata all together is a “wrong” expression or better a poetic license to say “not tormented”, so it means that you are experiencing a real calm. Lorenzo (guitar) chose this name. We were looking for something that could represent the feelings perceived listening to our songs. One day, Lorenzo was listening to one of our compositions recorded roughly during a rehearsal and he felt a sensation of edifying peace which could express both tormented and calm moods.

2. Your new album 'Finestatico' was released June 16th 2017, could you tell a little bit about it?

The album is the story of a man who thinks about his artistic creations. He is sitting on a bench and when he looks to the sky, he starts an ecstatic travel into the Universe. At the end, he understands that he has just lived an interior journey. The travel into yourself represents the artist’s ability of creating a work of art. First, you start with an intuition (Zero), then you fill your mind with it (Sole), you put aside your moral obligations (R136a1), you make love with it (Eta Carinae), you find a way to communicate it (Sirio), you empathize with it (RR Lyrae) and finally, “IO A TE ARRIVAI”, I REACHED YOU (Demiurgo).

3. Where could people see you performing live and what do you think about live shows in general - Are they important to you?

We never really focused on a real live activity because of our jobs and family duties and mainly because of the difficulties that you generally find here in Italy if you want to play with a band. However, performing live is a fundamental activity, above all to keep in touch with our fans.

In Tormentata Quiete + guests - live in Bologna

4. The official video for "R136a1" from your latest album came out May 19th 2017 and it was directed by 'Eugenia Trotta' as I see from YouTube. Can you tell something about this interesting video?

Alex Mercatali took the pictures for our first two albums (“InTormentataQuiete” and “Teatroelementale”) while Eugenia Trotta is the artist who drew the pictures contained in the booklet of “Cromagia”. We immediately decided to rely on them when we came up with the idea to tell our journey through a video. I would prefer not to say anything about it because I really hope that everybody could find a personal interpretation.

5. What kind of future plans do you have for 'In Tormentata Quiete' if I may ask, will there be more albums, music videos and other things like that?

Now we are focusing on the promotion of our album and we are also trying to increase our live performing activity. Then, we’ll surely start writing new songs again since writing is a necessity and we already have some ideas…

6. Is there other band or solo career projects you have been working with in the past, present or future?

We all have a different music background. I used to play with an extreme black metal band (As you In Agony Cry). Lorenzo (guitar) has learned to play following his father which is an instructor of popular music in the Gargano area. Francesco (drums) used to play around Bologna in small bands among which the most popular was called Society. Marco (scream vocals) was the guitarist of a death-goth band (Imago Animi) and the singer of a death-black metal band called Requiem. Samantha (clean vocals) is the bass guitarist and singer in a folk/metal band called Diabula Rasa. Finally, Simone (vocals) is the most active of us since he is the singer/guitarist of Eva Can’t (their new album “Gravatum” we’ll be released in June, you should listen to it, it’s great!) and he is the guitarist in Malnàtt, a black metal group, and Hell done, a heavy/power metal band.

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

We are a small reality. The only way to push this project is selling our CDs. If you’ve downloaded the CD from the Web and you’ve realized that you like it, please buy it. It is an important way to support both our band and music. Moreover, in my opinion, the booklet is a fundamental part of this journey. In the booklet, designed and produced by Luca Antoniazzi (designer and curator of the entire graphic project) you will admire the outstanding drawings created by Giovanna Pugliano. These little works of art are essential to live fully the experience of “Finestatico”.

In Tormentata Quiete - Sinistrofest 2017

So I've listened the whole album few times and some songs much more often as I have checked what is available from them on YouTube. I can say that this is really nice album and that I have enjoyed listening to it. There are no bad songs and the music video for "R136a1" is really interesting as is the song itself.

The 'Finestatico' album as a whole is really interestingly mixed combination of various styles which are melted well together making this album an really enjoyable and entertaining experiment.

In Tormentata Quiete are:

Vocals - Samantha Bevoni, Marco Vitale, Simone Lanzoni

Guitar - Lorenzo Rinaldi

Bass - Maurizio D'Apote

Keyboards - Antonio Ricco

Drums - Francesco Paparella

