Ellie Goulding - Something In The Way You Move (Directed by Emil Nava)

By Matti Viikate
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:50 AM
This is really nice. Lovely song and the video looks good.

Filmed exclusively for the Ellie Goulding Collection, as part of Deichmann’s 2017 Spring Summer range.

Get the shoes at http://deich.mn/wlucf5g

From the album DELIRIUM out now, including SOMETHING IN THE WAY YOU MOVE, LOVE ME LIKE YOU DO, ON MY MIND and ARMY.

Buy now:
iTunes: http://ell.li/DELIRIUMiTyt
Amazon: http://ell.li/DELIRIUMAMZyt
Official Store: http://ell.li/DELIRIUMD2Cyt

Stream now:
Spotify: http://ell.li/DELIRIUMSpotify
Apple Music: http://ell.li/GRbRai

More Ellie:
http://www.elliegoulding.com
http://www.facebook.com/elliegoulding
http://www.twitter.com/elliegoulding
http://www.instagram.com/elliegoulding

Music video by Ellie Goulding performing Something In The Way You Move. (C) 2017 Polydor Ltd. (UK)

http://vevo.ly/YkDU8r

