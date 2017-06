The launch of a stratospheric balloon carrying a fast-food chicken sandwich to the edge of space has been delayed until Thursday (June 22).

The sandwich's four-day flight is a promotional stunt for Kentucky Fried Chicken, but it will serve as a valuable test for World View Enterprises, the company developing high-altitude balloons for applications ranging from weather monitoring to tourism. This is the first long-duration flight of the company's Stratollite balloon vehicle.