'Futurama' Game Trailer Features Floating Heads of Tyson, Hawking, Nye and Takei

Good news, everyone! A new promotional trailer for the mobile game "Futurama: World of Tomorrow" features the voices of four science celebrities: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking and George Takei.

The beloved animated TV show took place in the 31st century and was known for its strong science bent. Hawking and Takei were featured on the show multiple times. Tyson, Nye and Hawking are all real-life scientists and science popularizers. Takei is best known for his role as Sulu on the original "Star Trek" series, but is also a defender of modern science.

The animated trailer features the four men in a style familiar to "Futurama" fans — as floating heads in glass jars. The show frequently featured 20th and 21st century celebrities, who — in this fictional universe — had survived for hundreds of years by having their heads preserved in this vague futuristic method.