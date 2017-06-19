Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 803 Seeds: 10602 Comments: 23991 Since: Apr 2010

NASA: Kepler Finds 219 New Exoplanet Candidates, 10 Might Be Habitable (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

NASA on Monday (June 19) unveiled the complete set of data from the first four years of the agency's Kepler Space Telescope mission, which stared at a single patch of the sky in the search for alien planets. The result: Kepler has discovered 219 new alien candidates since NASA's last data unveiling, including 10 near-Earth-size planets in the so-called "Goldilocks" zone around their stars where the conditions are just right for liquid water to exist on a planet's surface - a key feature in the search for habitable worlds.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor