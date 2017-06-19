NASA: Kepler Finds 219 New Exoplanet Candidates, 10 Might Be Habitable (Video)

NASA on Monday (June 19) unveiled the complete set of data from the first four years of the agency's Kepler Space Telescope mission, which stared at a single patch of the sky in the search for alien planets. The result: Kepler has discovered 219 new alien candidates since NASA's last data unveiling, including 10 near-Earth-size planets in the so-called "Goldilocks" zone around their stars where the conditions are just right for liquid water to exist on a planet's surface - a key feature in the search for habitable worlds.