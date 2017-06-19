More Alien Worlds! NASA to Announce New Exoplanet Finds

NASA's Kepler space telescope has discovered thousands of planets orbiting distant stars.

NASA will announce the latest crop of planet discoveries from the Kepler Space Telescope during a briefing Monday morning (June 19).

The briefing will be at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) during the Kepler Science Conference at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. You can watch the exoplanet announcement here, courtesy of NASA TV. NASA will livestream the conference here: http://www.nasa.gov/live.

The briefing will incude a panel of four experts, according to a statement by NASA: Mario Perez, Kepler program scientist in the Astrophysics Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington; Susan Thompson, Kepler research scientist at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California; Benjamin Fulton, doctoral candidate at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the California Institute of Technology; and Courtney Dressing, NASA Sagan Fellow at the California Institute of Technology. A question-and-answer session will follow.