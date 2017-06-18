Newsvine

Beyoncé gives birth to twins

The twins are here. After much recent speculation, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Beyoncé and husband Jay Z welcomed the babies earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The singer first announced news of her pregnancy in an Instagram posted Feb. 1. The photo features Beyoncé wearing a veil and surrounded by flowers as she holds her pregnant belly.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote in the caption. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

