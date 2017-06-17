Interview of Aleksi Susi and Review of 'That Ship is Still Waiting EP'

Aleksi Susi

1. Besides the artist name Aleksi Susi is also your real name I assume, so there is not much point to ask where does it come from and what does it stand for. But would you like to tell a little bit about this solo-project of yours?

Yes, Aleksi Susi is my real name. For those who are not familiar with Finnish language, "Susi" means "Wolf". So, nothing in common with Japanese fish dish.

I feel the most comfortable when I compose music by myself. I used to be in several bands earlier, but over the years, bit by bit, I was going towards that in my life. Finally last year decided that I want to continue my musical activity as solo artist.

So I wouldn't use term "solo project" in this case. "Solo artist" is the correct one. I'm not a project that you can put on the shelf, ha ha.

2. Can you imagine yourself publishing a cover song and have you got any ideas what kind of song would it be?

There would be so many choices. Favorite songs of Rammstein, Rihanna, Beatles, Lady Gaga, Tears for Fears, T.a.t.u., Type O Negative... So many artists that I love. Lately I've been excited about the Charli XCX's new album, also singing along with Scandroid's "Eden", listening and "analysing" the songs of 21 Pilots, giving a regular spin to Brooke Candy's EP and some new singles... As I said, so many choices.

If I recorded a cover album, there would probably be 30-40 songs. Well, maybe one day I'll do it.

3. What kind of plans do you have if and when you're making a live shows in the future?

First I have to make new songs. I should have at least 30 minutes of material before even planning any concerts. It's also hard to say now what kind of shows there will be. It depends a lot on the financial situation.

There will definitely be very good atmosphere on my concerts and one or two session musician with me on the stage, but I can't promise big pyro shows and a huge revolving cruiser with my face painted on it, hovering above the drumset, ha ha.

4. What do you think about releasing physical copies of the singles, EP's and albums?

Almost no one buys physical copies anymore. Unfortunately. But even though I'm an old school CD buyer, I must admit that I'm starting to like this digital era. Probably because I'm saving more money than before because of it.

Also releasing music on physical disc is relatively expensive, so the digital option is more suitable for my financial situation.

5. Could you tell something about your 'That Ship is Still Waiting' EP, like how did you came up with the idea and will there be singles, new EP's or whole album maybe in the future?

I haven't been on a cruise since my high school and that was very long time ago. I've also always been fascinated by the huge ships, airplanes and sees (and many, many other things too). Travelling is an excellent subject for the songs. So I decided to do a song about how I finally get on that long-awaited cruise. There's also a song about how I get to the airport and fly away on holiday and a song how I did NOT go to the class reunion. So, this release is mostly about going or not going somewhere.

Since T.S.I.S.W. was the best song (at least in my opinion), I decided to make it an opening track and named the release after it. The songs are purposely a bit different between each other, so the listeners can expect anything from me next.

At the end of this summer (or maybe earlier) I'll start to compose new songs. I have some ideas and raw material. All I can reveal right now is that the next release will be a bit longer, the songs a bit less different between each other and that I'll definitely try to evolve as musician as much as possible.

6. What do you think about publishing music videos?

It's very important to have them, especially nowadays. I'll definitely do some music videos at some point. Yet, I don't want to publish a semi good video, I want it to be AWESOME. I'm a perfectionist by nature, at least in musical and audiovisual things, maybe now even more than ever, so it will probably take some time to make one, but I think that instead of having 3 "tepid" videos, it's better to have 1 "hot" masterpiece.

7. Anything else you'd like to say?

Thanks to everyone who has supported me in the past, who is supporting me now and who is going to support me in the future. You are one of the reasons why I'm doing this. A major reason. The other one is the love for what I'm doing. A major reason as well. If you want to talk to me, don't hesitate to contact.

And thank you Matti for the interesting interview.

Aleksi Susi - That Ship is Still Waiting EP (2017) Watch on YouTube

So there we heard a lot of interesting things about this interesting solo artist from Finland.

And here is the review of this EP

Well there is three songs on this EP and in my opinion they're all good and also they are all different which is refreshing. As soon as I heard this EP I thought that this is the kind of material that could easily spread around the world gaining popularity and new listeners as it is heard by the lovers of good music all around.

I can say that I enjoy the travel theme of this EP and that it fits well together with the feeling I get from the music in this EP at general.

I for one will definitely listen the future releases of Aleksi Susi as well and hope that it'll be as good as this EP is.

Aleksi Susi - That Ship is Still Waiting EP

Here I have links to his Facebook and Twitter where you can learn more about him and of course follow him as well.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AleksiSusiMusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AleksiSusi

And here is a link to the YouTube of Secret Entertainment where this EP as well can be found.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJIufAoRF8pAAhwuEDb7WIQ