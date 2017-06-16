Today in Space! June 16, 1963: Valentina Tereshkova Becomes 1st Woman in Space

Welcome to "Today in Space," where we peer back in our archives to find great moments in spaceflight and astronomy. So enjoy a blast from the past with Space.com's Hanneke Weitering to look back at what happened today in space on June 16, 1963!

Valentina Nikolayeva Tereshkova became the first woman to travel into space.

Tereshkova, a cosmonaut with then-Soviet Russia, launched into space on the Vostok 6 mission and orbited Earth 48 times in 70.8 hours. That's nearly three days alone in space!

How Valentina Tereshkova's 1963 Vostok-6 Flight Worked

The goal of Vostok 6 was to better understand the female body's reaction to spaceflight.

Tereshkova was give the title Hero of the Soviet Union when she returned from her voyage. Vostok 6 was her only space mission.

And it all happened, Today in Space!

