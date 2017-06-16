Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 801 Seeds: 10593 Comments: 23943 Since: Apr 2010

Today in Space! June 16, 1963: Valentina Tereshkova Becomes 1st Woman in Space

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: space.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Welcome to "Today in Space," where we peer back in our archives to find great moments in spaceflight and astronomy. So enjoy a blast from the past with Space.com's Hanneke Weitering to look back at what happened today in space on June 16, 1963!

Valentina Nikolayeva Tereshkova  became the first woman to travel into space.

Tereshkova, a cosmonaut with then-Soviet Russia, launched into space on the Vostok 6 mission and orbited Earth 48 times in 70.8 hours. That's nearly three days alone in space!

How Valentina Tereshkova's 1963 Vostok-6 Flight Worked

The goal of Vostok 6 was to better understand the female body's reaction to spaceflight.

Tereshkova was give the title Hero of the Soviet Union when she returned from her voyage. Vostok 6 was her only space mission.

And it all happened, Today in Space!

Catch up on our entire "Today in Space" series on YouTube with the playlist here

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor