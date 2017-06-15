Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

This is really positive and brings back memories from the past, nice song and video.

‘Bad Liar’ directed by Jesse Peretz

Lyrics:

I was walking down the street the other day

Trying to distract myself

But then I see your face

Ooh wait that’s someone else

Trying to play it coy

Trying to make it disappear

But just like the battle of troy

There’s nothing subtle here

In my room there’s a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it’s in my dreams

Ooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

I’m trying

Not to think about you

No no no

Not to think about you

No no no

I’m trying

Not to give in to you

No no no

Not to give in to you

With my feelings on fire

Guess I’m a bad liar

I see how your attention builds

It’s like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next

Can we focus on the love

Paint my kiss across your chest

If you’re the art I’ll be the brush

And oh baby let’s make reality actuality a reality

Music video by Selena Gomez performing Bad Liar. (C) 2017 Interscope Records

