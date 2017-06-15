Newsvine

Matti Viikate

Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

Current Status: Published (4)
By Matti Viikate
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:40 AM
Discuss:

This is really positive and brings back memories from the past, nice song and video.

‘Bad Liar’ directed by Jesse Peretz
Lyrics:

I was walking down the street the other day
Trying to distract myself
But then I see your face
Ooh wait that’s someone else

Trying to play it coy
Trying to make it disappear
But just like the battle of troy
There’s nothing subtle here

In my room there’s a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it’s in my dreams

Ooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

I’m trying
Not to think about you
No no no
Not to think about you
No no no

I’m trying
Not to give in to you
No no no
Not to give in to you

With my feelings on fire
Guess I’m a bad liar

I see how your attention builds
It’s like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next
Can we focus on the love
Paint my kiss across your chest
If you’re the art I’ll be the brush

And oh baby let’s make reality actuality a reality

Music video by Selena Gomez performing Bad Liar. (C) 2017 Interscope Records

