This is really positive and brings back memories from the past, nice song and video.
Selena Gomez - Bad Liar
‘Bad Liar’ directed by Jesse Peretz
Lyrics:
I was walking down the street the other day
Trying to distract myself
But then I see your face
Ooh wait that’s someone else
Trying to play it coy
Trying to make it disappear
But just like the battle of troy
There’s nothing subtle here
In my room there’s a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it’s in my dreams
Ooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
I’m trying
Not to think about you
No no no
Not to think about you
No no no
I’m trying
Not to give in to you
No no no
Not to give in to you
With my feelings on fire
Guess I’m a bad liar
I see how your attention builds
It’s like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next
Can we focus on the love
Paint my kiss across your chest
If you’re the art I’ll be the brush
And oh baby let’s make reality actuality a reality
Music video by Selena Gomez performing Bad Liar. (C) 2017 Interscope Records