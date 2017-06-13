Asgardia nation to launch inaugural satellite

A team of international scientists, academics and entrepreneurs announced plans in Hong Kong today for the launch this autumn of Asgardia-1, the inaugural satellite of the world's first space nation. Led by Dr Igor Ashurbeyli, one of the world's most distinguished rocket scientists, the launch will mark a significant tangible step in the foundation of Asgardia, which is independent of any country on Earth but subject to international law.

The nano satellite will be a marker for the nation and become the foundation stone of a permanent presence in space. It will contain data from up to 1.5 million Asgardians and stored in orbit for free.

Dr Ashurbeyli said: "Asgardia will now demonstrate that space is within our grasp. Last year in Paris, when we launched Asgardia, many people were sceptical that we would ever put anything in space. But I can confidently announce today, that we will be launching a space satellite, Asgardia-1."

He announced that Asgardia’s first spacecraft will mark the beginning of a new space era, taking it citizens into space in virtual form as a first step.

"Asgardia-1 is our first, small step which we hope will lead to a giant leap forward for mankind. It will be our foundation stone, from which we will look to create a network of satellites that will help protect our planet against asteroids, solar flares, man-made space debris, and other space hazards,” he added.

Asgardia aims to establish a legitimate, independent first space nation, which is recognised by states on Earth and the United Nations. This new nation will face towards space in its own future development. But to do this, Asgardia requires its own constitution, which has been developed over the past six months with the help of legal experts and others in the community.