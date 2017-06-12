Mining the Heavens: Astronomers Could Spot Asteroid Prospects

Artist's illustration of Deep Space Industries' Harvestor-class spacecraft for asteroid mining.

Credit: Deep Space Industries

NEW YORK — Harvard astrophysicist Martin Elvis would like to see astronomers take on a crucial role for future asteroid mining: as astronomical prospectors scoping out the next big catch.

Elvis discussed his dream for applied astronomy June 4 here at the Dawn of Private Spaceflight Science Symposium. Efficient asteroid mining would jump-start a space economy and bring down costs for exploration and space science, guiding humans into a modern space age, he said.

"My basic goal is just to revolutionize our exploration of the solar system, of the universe," Elvis said at the conference. [How Asteroid Mining Could Work (Infographic)]