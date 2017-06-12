Nice new music video from Korn, I like the song and the video.
Korn - Black Is The Soul (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:57 PM
Korn's official video for 'Black Is The Soul' off of their new album The Serenity Of Suffering - available now on Roadrunner Records.
