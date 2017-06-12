Korn - Black Is The Soul (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Nice new music video from Korn, I like the song and the video.

Korn's official video for 'Black Is The Soul' off of their new album The Serenity Of Suffering - available now on Roadrunner Records.

Download / Stream The Serenity Of Suffering:

https://RoadrunnerRecords.lnk.to/KORNSOS

Connect with Korn on:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/korn

Twitter: http://twitter.com/korn

Instagram: http://instagram.com/korn_official