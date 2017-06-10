Newsvine

Matti Viikate

About "Faster, Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." ― Hunter S. Thompson Articles: 796 Seeds: 10580 Comments: 23854 Since: Apr 2010

Trump Said to Plan First Meeting as President With Putin in July

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Matti Viikate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 10:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will hold his first meeting as president with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July at the annual Group of 20 summit of leaders of major economies in Germany, an administration official said.

The meeting will come amid widening attention to an investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The administration official told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One on Friday that Trump expects to meet with Putin during the July trip, which will include a stop in Warsaw.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning, C. Thompson

©2017 Bloomberg L.P.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor